Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

