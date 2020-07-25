Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 108,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

