Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,628 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,349,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,062 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,399,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 73.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,977,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 840,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,882,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AU. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

NYSE AU opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.25. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

