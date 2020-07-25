Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,168 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $28.57 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.