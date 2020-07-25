Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.
Tata Motors Company Profile
Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.
Featured Story: Fiduciary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).
Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.