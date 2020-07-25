Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tata Motors Limited has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

TTM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

