Parallel Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 851.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 154.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 710.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $151.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -171.78 and a beta of 1.83. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $4,023,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,897,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,955.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,383 shares of company stock worth $38,245,067 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

