Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 198,892 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $2,647,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BCH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

BCH opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $638.80 million for the quarter. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

