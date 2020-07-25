Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.0% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 24,130,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,463,190,000 after buying an additional 3,504,867 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $215,989,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,687,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $126.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.87. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

