Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 473.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Methanex by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,891,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 333,347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 377,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Methanex from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $42.48.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

