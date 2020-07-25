Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,323 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 170.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,982 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 235,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.72. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.