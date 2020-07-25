Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 59.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 77.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.78.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

