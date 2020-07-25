China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $66.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.35%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

