Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,195 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,838.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,458. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $62.16 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

