Parallel Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 3,094.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

In related news, Director John Paulson acquired 1,628,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

