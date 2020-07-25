Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 73.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 485,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 206,299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 14.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tekla Healthcare Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 110,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,600.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $22.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

