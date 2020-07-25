Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in DXC Technology by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in DXC Technology by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

