Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

In related news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.53 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.99.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

