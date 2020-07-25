Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of K12 by 92.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 126,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $3,816,701.19. Insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. K12 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

