Parallel Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 157,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 356,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Newell Brands stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

