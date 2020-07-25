Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,546,000 after purchasing an additional 136,945 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,914,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,566,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,398,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,173,000 after buying an additional 404,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $127.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($2.86). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

