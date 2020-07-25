Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,759,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after buying an additional 148,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 100,593 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

