Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 795 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares in the company, valued at $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPW stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

