Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $115.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 137.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

