Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.43.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $180.14 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.86.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.