Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 81,001 shares during the period.

Shares of VIR opened at $48.06 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $114,416.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,416.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $516,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,038 shares of company stock worth $14,863,065 over the last three months.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

