Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 357,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.53. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

