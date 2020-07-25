JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,835,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 123,896 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000.

NYSEARCA:JMIN opened at $29.30 on Friday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.