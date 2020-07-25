Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after purchasing an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 42.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after purchasing an additional 206,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

