Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $1,088,209.92 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 33,504 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,088,209.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 20th, Ian Fier sold 1,087 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $36,903.65.
  • On Friday, June 12th, Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $203,693.40.
  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $56,467.08.

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,646,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,644 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

