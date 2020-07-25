Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, June 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $1,034,875.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $775,875.00.

Palomar stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.10. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Palomar by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Palomar by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Palomar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.