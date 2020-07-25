Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,076,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $1,034,875.00.
  • On Friday, May 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $775,875.00.

Palomar stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of -0.10. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palomar by 31.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Palomar by 42.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Palomar by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Palomar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Insider Sells $1,088,209.92 in Stock
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Insider Sells $1,088,209.92 in Stock
Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc Stock
Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp CEO Sells $889,950.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp CEO Sells $889,950.00 in Stock
John Webster Nurkin Sells 18,408 Shares of SPX Corp Stock
John Webster Nurkin Sells 18,408 Shares of SPX Corp Stock
Steven J. Frisch Sells 9,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. Stock
Steven J. Frisch Sells 9,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. Stock
Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc EVP Sells $708,102.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc EVP Sells $708,102.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report