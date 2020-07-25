Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $889,950.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $889,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,712,253.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. Twist Bioscience Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 222.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TWST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

