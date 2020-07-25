John Webster Nurkin Sells 18,408 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Stock

SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. UBS Group boosted their target price on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

