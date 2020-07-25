Steven J. Frisch Sells 9,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $739,385.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,282.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $857.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $627,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Plexus by 71.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $9,371,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

