Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP Sells $708,102.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $708,102.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO opened at $92.37 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -51.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.