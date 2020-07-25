Jeffrey D. Buchanan Sells 7,500 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $586,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SYNA opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 320.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

