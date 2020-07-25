FY2020 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

OGI opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 74.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

