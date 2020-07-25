Lockheed Martin Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $24.29 Per Share (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $24.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.95.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

LMT opened at $386.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.20. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $810,401,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

