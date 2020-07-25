Cormark Comments on Iamgold Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

IAG stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. Iamgold has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. Iamgold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Iamgold by 494.6% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,366,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 9,454,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,269,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Iamgold by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 25,403,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,782,000 after buying an additional 3,705,414 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,389,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

