Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $274,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,897.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $641,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,034,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 35.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

