Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFIX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.26 and a beta of 2.97. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $462,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 256,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $5,645,366.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,791 shares of company stock worth $13,428,654. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.