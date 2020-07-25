Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $149.29

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.29 and traded as low as $145.00. Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at $145.00, with a volume of 56,842 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 149.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

