McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.45

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and traded as low as $70.10. McCarthy & Stone shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 1,579,114 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

