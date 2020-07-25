McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $73.45

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

McCarthy & Stone PLC (LON:MCS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and traded as low as $70.10. McCarthy & Stone shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 1,579,114 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 112.50 ($1.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

About McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Insider Sells $1,088,209.92 in Stock
Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Insider Sells $1,088,209.92 in Stock
Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc Stock
Mac Armstrong Sells 12,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc Stock
Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp CEO Sells $889,950.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corp CEO Sells $889,950.00 in Stock
John Webster Nurkin Sells 18,408 Shares of SPX Corp Stock
John Webster Nurkin Sells 18,408 Shares of SPX Corp Stock
Steven J. Frisch Sells 9,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. Stock
Steven J. Frisch Sells 9,500 Shares of Plexus Corp. Stock
Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc EVP Sells $708,102.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc EVP Sells $708,102.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report