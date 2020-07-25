Royal Bank of Canada Has $330,000 Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218,215 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welbilt by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 25.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,093,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,725,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 375,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,812,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NYSE WBT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 2.80%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.