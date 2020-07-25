Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 14,169 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 449.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

