NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 20.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 155,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 77,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 189.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 65,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.07 and a beta of 0.76.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

