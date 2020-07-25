MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MasTec were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. DA Davidson cut their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

