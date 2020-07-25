Royal Bank of Canada Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 609.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.71% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOTI opened at $29.34 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

