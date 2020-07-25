Royal Bank of Canada Has $334,000 Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 584.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,506,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 253,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 688,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after purchasing an additional 74,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $37.81 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21.

