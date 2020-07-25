Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,671 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.14% of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

Shares of GYLD stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $16.50.

