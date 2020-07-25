Royal Bank of Canada Has $335,000 Holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 381.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Frontline were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 3.2% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,517,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 77,220 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Frontline by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,935 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 513,277 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Frontline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 788,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Frontline by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 667,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 492,362 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.